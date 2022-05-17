iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Shares Bought by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 757,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,083 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in iTeos Therapeutics were worth $35,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 303.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 44,131 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,877,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,156,000. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

In other iTeos Therapeutics news, CEO Michel Detheux sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $497,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Aaron I. Davis sold 338,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $6,168,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,154,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,311,558.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,446,138 shares of company stock valued at $40,556,398 over the last three months. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITOS opened at $18.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.94. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $16.94 and a one year high of $52.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.73.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $152.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.30 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

