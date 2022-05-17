ITHAX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITHX) Short Interest Update

ITHAX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITHX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 34.9% from the April 15th total of 6,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITHX. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in ITHAX Acquisition in the first quarter worth $79,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in ITHAX Acquisition in the first quarter worth $684,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in ITHAX Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,400,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ITHAX Acquisition in the first quarter worth $2,270,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in ITHAX Acquisition in the first quarter worth $2,385,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITHX remained flat at $$9.81 during midday trading on Tuesday. 15,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,913. ITHAX Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30.

ITHAX Acquisition Corp. does not significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

