ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Receives $435.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $435.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on ITM Power from GBX 350 ($4.31) to GBX 300 ($3.70) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut ITM Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ITM Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Get ITM Power alerts:

ITMPF traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.60. 1,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,911. ITM Power has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $7.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.74.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.