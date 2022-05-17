Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.49

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th.

Jack Henry & Associates has increased its dividend by an average of 7.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 33 consecutive years. Jack Henry & Associates has a payout ratio of 37.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Jack Henry & Associates to earn $5.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.4%.

Shares of JKHY opened at $177.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.06. Jack Henry & Associates has a twelve month low of $147.50 and a twelve month high of $205.37.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $478.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total value of $610,695.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 140.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 8,117 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 30.8% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth about $489,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 35.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,273,000 after buying an additional 24,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,539,000 after buying an additional 7,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.50.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

