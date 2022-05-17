Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG) Plans $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of TSE JAG opened at C$2.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$212.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70. Jaguar Mining has a 12 month low of C$2.65 and a 12 month high of C$7.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$53.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$50.80 million. Analysts anticipate that Jaguar Mining will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex, Caeté Gold Mine Complex, and the Paciência Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

