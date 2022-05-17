Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) Receives $46.89 Average Price Target from Analysts

Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JAMF. Barclays reduced their price target on Jamf from $37.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Jamf from $41.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Jamf from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Jamf from $52.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Jamf from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of Jamf stock traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.37. 342,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.03 and its 200 day moving average is $34.02.

Jamf ( BATS:JAMF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $108.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.74 million. Jamf’s revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS.

In related news, CFO Jill Putman sold 7,914 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $261,953.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 7,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $254,014.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,414 shares of company stock worth $2,314,064 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Jamf in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jamf in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jamf in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

