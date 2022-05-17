JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) Short Interest Update

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 32.4% from the April 15th total of 10,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 50,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ JAN opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.00 and its 200 day moving average is $3.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.77. JanOne has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $12.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 1st. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.63 million for the quarter. JanOne had a negative return on equity of 592.83% and a negative net margin of 39.78%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JanOne stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of JanOne Inc. ( NASDAQ:JAN Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.56% of JanOne at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JanOne Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, licensing, developing, partnering, and commercializing novel, non-opioid, and non-addictive therapies to address the unmet medical need for the treatment of pain and addiction. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Recycling, and Technology.

