Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Has $468,000 Stock Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Markel were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MKL. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Markel by 3.1% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in Markel by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Markel by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its position in Markel by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Markel by 0.6% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,479.05, for a total transaction of $2,218,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony F. Markel acquired 80 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,305.14 per share, with a total value of $104,411.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,621. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 208 shares of company stock valued at $272,649 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

MKL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Markel from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,470.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Markel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,506.67.

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,325.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,416.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,307.01. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $1,155.00 and a 1 year high of $1,519.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.74.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $19.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $16.60 by $3.07. Markel had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 14.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 72.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

