Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Increases Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,119,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $449,857,000 after purchasing an additional 696,459 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Honeywell International by 5.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,661,961,000 after buying an additional 613,394 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,507,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $314,263,000 after acquiring an additional 498,045 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $94,784,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 586.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 502,807 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $104,841,000 after acquiring an additional 429,535 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HON opened at $193.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.42 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.98.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.06%.

HON has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.14.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

