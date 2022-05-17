Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Makes New Investment in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought a new stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1,737.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on A. O. Smith from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, William Blair cut A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Michael M. Larsen purchased 3,925 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.87 per share, with a total value of $274,239.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AOS opened at $58.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.23. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $57.05 and a 52-week high of $86.74.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 35.22%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile (Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.