Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Sells 1,279 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd decreased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,685 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 10.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,966,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,289,389,000 after buying an additional 8,157,761 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 139.4% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,311,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $413,093,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586,997 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the third quarter worth about $92,612,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1,340.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,472,068 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $104,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $51,411,000. 68.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

CNQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.29.

NYSE CNQ opened at $62.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $29.53 and a 12-month high of $70.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.30.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 24.71%. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.583 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 37.44%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.