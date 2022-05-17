Jarvis Securities plc (JIM) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 19th

Jarvis Securities plc (LON:JIM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Jarvis Securities stock opened at GBX 231.50 ($2.85) on Tuesday. Jarvis Securities has a 1 year low of GBX 210 ($2.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 368.90 ($4.55). The company has a market cap of £103.55 million and a P/E ratio of 15.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 225.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 262.05.

Jarvis Securities plc, through its subsidiary, Jarvis Investment Management Limited, provides stock broking services to retail and institutional clients in the United Kingdom. The company offers retail execution-only stockbroking services; nominee, certificated, SIPP, and ISA accounts; savings schemes; and outsourced financial administration services to investment firms.

