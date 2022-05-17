Jarvis Securities plc (JIM) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 19th

Jarvis Securities plc (LON:JIM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of Jarvis Securities stock opened at GBX 231.50 ($2.85) on Tuesday. Jarvis Securities has a 1 year low of GBX 210 ($2.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 368.90 ($4.55). The company has a market cap of £103.55 million and a P/E ratio of 15.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 225.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 262.05.
Jarvis Securities Company Profile (Get Rating)
