Jiangsu Expressway (OTCMKTS:JEXYY) Shares Down 8.9%

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JEXYY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 8.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.10 and last traded at $19.10. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.97.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.36.

Jiangsu Expressway Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JEXYY)

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited invests in, constructs, operates, and manages toll roads and bridges in the People's Republic of China. The company operates the Jiangsu section of Shanghai-Nanjing Expressway, Ningchang Expressway, Zhenli Expressway, Guangjing Expressway, Xicheng Expressway, Xiyi Expressway, Zhendan Expressway, Wufengshan Bridge, Jiangyin Bridge, Sujiahang Expressway, and other toll roads in Jiangsu Province, the People's Republic of China.

