John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 6,263 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 43,338 shares.The stock last traded at $35.08 and had previously closed at $34.95.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.79.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%.
About John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO)
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.
