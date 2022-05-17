John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 6,263 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 43,338 shares.The stock last traded at $35.08 and had previously closed at $34.95.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 156,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,288,000 after acquiring an additional 8,766 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $626,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $420,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth $260,000. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO)

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

