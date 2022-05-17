John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Receives GBX 325 Average Price Target from Analysts

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 325 ($4.01).

WG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.07) price objective on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($4.93) price target on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of WG traded up GBX 5 ($0.06) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 224.70 ($2.77). The stock had a trading volume of 858,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,810. John Wood Group has a 1-year low of GBX 150.70 ($1.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 286.30 ($3.53). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 186.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 199.62. The company has a market cap of £1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.62, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

In other news, insider Robin Watson bought 3,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.14) per share, with a total value of £6,558.06 ($8,084.39). Also, insider David Kemp acquired 1,936 shares of John Wood Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.71) per share, with a total value of £4,259.20 ($5,250.49). Insiders have acquired a total of 5,766 shares of company stock worth $1,096,671 over the last three months.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

