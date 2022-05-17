JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) a €27.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €27.00 ($28.13) target price on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DTE. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €24.60 ($25.63) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.50 ($23.44) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.30 ($22.19) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($21.88) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €26.50 ($27.60) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €23.96 ($24.96).

Shares of Deutsche Telekom stock opened at €18.08 ($18.83) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €17.10 and its 200-day moving average price is €16.65. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of €12.72 ($13.25) and a 12 month high of €18.13 ($18.89).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

