JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target to $50.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $61.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

KSS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kohl’s from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kohl’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Kohl’s from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Kohl’s from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.08.

NYSE KSS opened at $47.06 on Monday. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.82.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. This is an increase from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is presently 31.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 21.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,128,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 118.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 42,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 23,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 171.6% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 33,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 20,969 shares in the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

