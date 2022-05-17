JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,485,087 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,753 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $396,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 155.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,978,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $626,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423,618 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 38.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,057,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,269,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,500 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth about $228,450,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,179,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $343,385,000 after purchasing an additional 962,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,309,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $206,223,000 after purchasing an additional 684,810 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on A shares. Truist Financial cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.08.

A opened at $120.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.57. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.64 and a 52-week high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $164,814.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

