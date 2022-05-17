JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $465.47 Million Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,351,847 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 409,764 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.24% of Regions Financial worth $465,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 29,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 22,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 65,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 40,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.17.

Shares of RF opened at $19.72 on Tuesday. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.65 and its 200-day moving average is $22.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 36.85% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 28.33%.

Regions Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.