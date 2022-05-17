JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,742,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333,918 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $340,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 515,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,037,000 after purchasing an additional 20,142 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,343,000. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 83,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 13,841 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $14,266,000.

JPST stock opened at $50.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.39.

