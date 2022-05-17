JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 325,479 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,221,792 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 325,479 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 5.24% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $410,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Neena M. Patil sold 296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.92, for a total transaction of $45,560.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,029,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.51, for a total value of $106,502.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,577.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,330 shares of company stock worth $3,483,255 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $147.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.99. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $117.64 and a 12 month high of $189.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.79.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.73. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 22.45% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $813.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JAZZ. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.47.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

