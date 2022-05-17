JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,482,026 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,477,610 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 3.77% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $431,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 265,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,608,000 after acquiring an additional 87,287 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 120,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 42,919 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 30,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $38.95 on Tuesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $37.51 and a 52 week high of $56.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.13.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Equities research analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.10 per share, with a total value of $27,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $328,850 in the last three months.

LSXMK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.75.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.