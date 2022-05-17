JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 18,030 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,168,061 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 18,030 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.06% of Performance Food Group worth $420,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 440.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,209 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 286.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,147 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 10.9% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $25,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,573,474.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total value of $528,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $578,970. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PFGC. Truist Financial began coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

NYSE PFGC opened at $44.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.84. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.45. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $38.82 and a one year high of $58.13.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The food distribution company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

