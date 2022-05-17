JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 302,654 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,813,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302,654 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.82% of Healthpeak Properties worth $354,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEAK. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 3.0% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.94.

PEAK stock opened at $30.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.22 and a fifty-two week high of $37.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.91. The company has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.90%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

