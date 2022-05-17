Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Shares Gap Up to $5.53

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.53, but opened at $6.00. Jumia Technologies shares last traded at $6.61, with a volume of 93,471 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 6.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 8,454 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 10.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,331,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,755,000 after acquiring an additional 121,126 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 17.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the first quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 22.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 7,869 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.98% of the company’s stock.

About Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA)

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

