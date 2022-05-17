JUST (JST) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $93.62 Million

JUST (JST) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. During the last seven days, JUST has traded 21.1% lower against the dollar. One JUST coin can currently be bought for about $0.0417 or 0.00000138 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. JUST has a market capitalization of $304.44 million and $93.62 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001428 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.18 or 0.00515109 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00036024 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,702.63 or 1.68304716 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008517 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000231 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,300,425,000 coins. JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official website is just.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

Buying and Selling JUST

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

