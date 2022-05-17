Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,268.73% and a negative return on equity of 209.46%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share.

NASDAQ KALA opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $6.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.22. The firm has a market cap of $53.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KALA. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities cut their target price on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 108,674 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 261,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 135,800 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 38,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 2,750.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 27,507 shares in the last quarter. 52.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary mucus penetrating particles technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in clinical development stage for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects; EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

