Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,268.73% and a negative return on equity of 209.46%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share.
NASDAQ KALA opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $6.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.22. The firm has a market cap of $53.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.98.
A number of research firms have recently commented on KALA. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities cut their target price on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.
Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary mucus penetrating particles technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in clinical development stage for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects; EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.
