Kava.io (KAVA) 1-Day Volume Reaches $147.08 Million

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Kava.io has a market capitalization of $513.55 million and approximately $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kava.io has traded flat against the dollar. One Kava.io coin can currently be purchased for $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.67 or 0.00111933 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000652 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00022113 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.84 or 0.00331900 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00029396 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00008470 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000369 BTC.

About Kava.io

Kava.io uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava.io

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava.io should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava.io using one of the exchanges listed above.

