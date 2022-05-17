KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Price Target Cut to €75.00

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from €79.00 ($82.29) to €75.00 ($78.13) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays cut KBC Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $69.30 to $63.80 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America upgraded KBC Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €78.00 ($81.25) target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded KBC Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €78.00 ($81.25) target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on KBC Group from €87.00 ($90.63) to €71.00 ($73.96) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.65.

Shares of KBC Group stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $28.65. 113,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,030. KBC Group has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $49.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.94.

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

