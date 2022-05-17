KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Acquired by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. lifted its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,114 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 10,628 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in KBR were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KBR. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in KBR by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of KBR by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 12,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of KBR by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of KBR by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of KBR by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

Get KBR alerts:

In other KBR news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 3,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $200,826.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $80,292.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KBR shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of KBR from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KBR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of KBR from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of KBR in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Shares of NYSE KBR traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.22. The company had a trading volume of 22,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,215. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.03 and a beta of 1.28. KBR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.71 and a 52-week high of $56.94.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. KBR had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 23.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -64.00%.

KBR Profile (Get Rating)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.