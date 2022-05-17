KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Short Interest Update

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,490,000 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the April 15th total of 6,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 3,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $200,826.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $80,292.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in KBR by 769.9% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after acquiring an additional 79,106 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in KBR by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,911 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in KBR in the 1st quarter worth about $779,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in KBR in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in KBR by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 19,340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE KBR traded up $0.81 on Tuesday, hitting $46.58. 3,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,481,215. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.03 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. KBR has a 12 month low of $36.71 and a 12 month high of $56.94.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. KBR had a positive return on equity of 23.14% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that KBR will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently -64.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of KBR from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of KBR from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of KBR in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KBR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

