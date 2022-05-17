KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Gap Up to $12.15

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.15, but opened at $12.94. KE shares last traded at $13.15, with a volume of 120,633 shares trading hands.

BEKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of KE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of KE from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of KE from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.01.

Get KE alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.12 and its 200-day moving average is $17.65. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of -151.88, a PEG ratio of 17.30 and a beta of -1.54.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. KE had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEKE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KE by 342.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KE by 14,573.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 29,875 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of KE by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 31,438 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KE by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,242,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,326,000 after purchasing an additional 114,130 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of KE by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

About KE (NYSE:BEKE)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.