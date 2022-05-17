Keg Royalties Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (TSE:KEG.UN)

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.
Keg Royalties Income Fund stock opened at C$16.12 on Tuesday. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$13.62 and a 12-month high of C$17.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$183.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.45.
