Keg Royalties Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (TSE:KEG.UN)

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

Keg Royalties Income Fund stock opened at C$16.12 on Tuesday. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$13.62 and a 12-month high of C$17.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$183.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.45.

The Keg Royalties Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended limited purpose trust. The company invests in The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, which owns the trademarks, trade names, operating procedures and systems, and other intellectual property used for the operation of Keg steakhouse restaurants and bars.

