KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.81 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) will report $1.81 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.86 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.78 billion. KeyCorp posted sales of $1.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full-year sales of $7.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.25 billion to $7.41 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.73 billion to $7.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for KeyCorp.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). KeyCorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KEY. Piper Sandler lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.50 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.31.

Shares of KeyCorp stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.28. 329,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,110,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.31. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $17.90 and a twelve month high of $27.17. The company has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $122,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 32.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,123,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,911,000 after purchasing an additional 523,406 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 3.8% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 115,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,097,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,636,000 after purchasing an additional 576,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 4,070.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,930,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

