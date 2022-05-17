Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Hits New 12-Month High at $17.96

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.96 and last traded at $17.96, with a volume of 3624 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.53.

KRP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Stephens initiated coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Kimbell Royalty Partners ( NYSE:KRP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $55.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.50 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 27.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.46%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is presently 289.23%.

In related news, major shareholder Pep I. Holdings, Llc sold 3,999,919 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $60,158,781.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 2,000 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $30,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,015,608 shares of company stock valued at $60,411,170 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,052 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,071 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 587,050 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,545,000 after buying an additional 200,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goff John C purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.51% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres.

