Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.50.

KC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KC. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 269.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,339,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,435,000 after buying an additional 976,378 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 5.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 206,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,849,000 after purchasing an additional 10,126 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,509,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,079,000 after purchasing an additional 44,630 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 14,986.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,050,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 8.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 205,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,815,000 after purchasing an additional 16,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KC stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,374,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,254,599. The stock has a market capitalization of $910.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.62. Kingsoft Cloud has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $41.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.48.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 17.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

