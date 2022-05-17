Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF) Short Interest Down 21.1% in April

Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,178,000 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the April 15th total of 1,492,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of KSFTF remained flat at $$2.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.98. Kingsoft has a 12 month low of $2.99 and a 12 month high of $7.64.

Kingsoft Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a software and internet service company in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Software and Others, and Office Software and Services. The Entertainment Software segment engages in the research and development of games; and provision of online games, mobile games, and casual game services.

