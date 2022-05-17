KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. (NYSE:KAHC) Short Interest Down 27.2% in April

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. (NYSE:KAHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 27.2% from the April 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

KAHC traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.78. The company had a trading volume of 6,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,877. KKR Acquisition Holdings I has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KAHC. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in KKR Acquisition Holdings I by 14.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 34,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I in the third quarter worth $100,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I in the third quarter worth $76,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I by 25.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,875,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,531,000 after purchasing an additional 975,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I in the third quarter worth $4,880,000. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

