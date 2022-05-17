Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF) Short Interest Update

Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 466,100 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the April 15th total of 562,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of Koninklijke BAM Groep stock remained flat at $$2.91 during trading on Tuesday. Koninklijke BAM Groep has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $3.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.95.

Koninklijke BAM Groep Company Profile (Get Rating)

Koninklijke BAM Groep nv, together with its subsidiaries, provides products and services in the construction and property, civil engineering, and public private partnerships (PPP) sectors worldwide. The company designs, develops, constructs, and maintains public, residential and non-residential, infrastructure, turn-key construction, and civil architecture and industrial construction projects; and provides project development, design, and engineering services, as well as rail infrastructure, facilities management, volumetric modular housing, and property development services.

