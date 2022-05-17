Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Short Interest Update

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 37.1% from the April 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

RDSMY stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.66. 70,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,129. Koninklijke DSM has a 1 year low of $36.22 and a 1 year high of $56.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.23 and a 200-day moving average of $48.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.3593 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RDSMY. UBS Group dropped their price target on Koninklijke DSM from €190.00 ($197.92) to €185.00 ($192.71) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on Koninklijke DSM from €193.00 ($201.04) to €189.00 ($196.88) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Koninklijke DSM from €205.00 ($213.54) to €182.00 ($189.58) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Koninklijke DSM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Koninklijke DSM from €166.00 ($172.92) to €155.00 ($161.46) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.75.

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, Switzerland, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

