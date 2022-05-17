Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.05-$1.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $640.00 million-$650.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $642.03 million.Kontoor Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.75-$4.85 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Kontoor Brands from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Kontoor Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE KTB traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.48. 485,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,531. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.09. Kontoor Brands has a 1 year low of $39.01 and a 1 year high of $67.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.18 and a 200 day moving average of $48.36.

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $679.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.65 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 138.25% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.83%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

