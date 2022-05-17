Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

KTB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $63.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.50.

KTB opened at $42.48 on Friday. Kontoor Brands has a twelve month low of $39.01 and a twelve month high of $67.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.17. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 138.25%. The business had revenue of $679.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Kontoor Brands’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.83%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,728,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,075,000 after buying an additional 306,241 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,713,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,247,000 after purchasing an additional 88,296 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,238,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,212,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,413,000 after purchasing an additional 28,943 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,133,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,836 shares during the period. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

