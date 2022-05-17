Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.75-$4.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.70B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.70 billion.Kontoor Brands also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.05-$1.15 EPS.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on KTB. TheStreet raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $63.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.50.
KTB traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.54. The company had a trading volume of 21,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.09. Kontoor Brands has a twelve month low of $39.01 and a twelve month high of $67.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.36.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is presently 50.83%.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KTB. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.
Kontoor Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kontoor Brands (KTB)
- The Institutions Are Capping Gains In Take-Two Interactive
- Walmart’s “Everyday Low Prices” Gets Burned By Inflation
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
- Time to Ride These 3 Mid Cap Momentum Plays
- Beware The Rebound In Home Depot
Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.