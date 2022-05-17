Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b rating in a research note released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

KTB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Kontoor Brands from $63.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kontoor Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Kontoor Brands stock opened at $42.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.09. Kontoor Brands has a twelve month low of $39.01 and a twelve month high of $67.00.

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $679.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.65 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 138.25% and a net margin of 8.46%. Kontoor Brands’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is presently 50.83%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KTB. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

