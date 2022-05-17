Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b rating in a report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KTB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kontoor Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $63.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.50.

NYSE KTB opened at $42.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.36. Kontoor Brands has a twelve month low of $39.01 and a twelve month high of $67.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29.

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.17. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 138.25% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $679.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kontoor Brands will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.83%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 93,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 649,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,433,000 after buying an additional 183,630 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 22,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 7,243 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 541,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,040,000 after purchasing an additional 130,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

