Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

KOSS stock opened at $5.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.34 and a beta of -1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.87. Koss has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $43.92.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Koss during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Koss during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Koss by 897.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,372 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Koss by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Koss by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.81% of the company’s stock.

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Japan, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings under the Koss Classics label.

