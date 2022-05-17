Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Krispy Kreme Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages and treats and packaged sweets. The company operating segments include Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain. Krispy Kreme Inc. is based in NC, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DNUT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.57.

DNUT stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,194,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,719. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -103.14. Krispy Kreme has a 52-week low of $11.98 and a 52-week high of $21.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.04 million. Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield acquired 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $132,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNUT. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,673,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Krispy Kreme by 177.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,543,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905,778 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Krispy Kreme by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,674,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,348 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,798,000. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,629,000. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

