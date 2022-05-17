Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, a decrease of 33.4% from the April 15th total of 58,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of Kubient from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBNT. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kubient during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Kubient during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kubient during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Kubient in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Kubient in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 16.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KBNT opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.20. Kubient has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $6.08.

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.86 million for the quarter. Kubient had a negative return on equity of 34.47% and a negative net margin of 375.79%.

About Kubient

Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Marketplace, a platform for real-time trading of digital, programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic advertising inventory space auction.

