KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) Announces $0.07 Dividend

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0654 per share on Monday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of KUKA Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $88.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.01. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $60.40 and a fifty-two week high of $94.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.87.

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $809.67 million during the quarter.

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, an automation company, provides robot-based automation solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Systems, Robotics, Swisslog, Swisslog Healthcare, and China. The company manufactures and supplies industrial, collaborative, and mobile robots, as well as robot controllers, software, and digital services for industrial Internet of Things.

