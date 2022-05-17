Landbox Tops 1-Day Volume of $42.00 (LAND)

Landbox (LAND) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 17th. Landbox has a total market capitalization of $70,566.09 and $42.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Landbox has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar. One Landbox coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Landbox alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003271 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.78 or 0.00506929 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00036407 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,834.30 or 1.79587902 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008564 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Landbox Coin Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Landbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Landbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.